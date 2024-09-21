A leading non-profit organisation committed to leadership development and youth empowerment in Africa – Leadership, Effectiveness, Accountability, and Professionalism (LEAP Africa) – has successfully kickstarted the 5th edition of its Youth Day of Service (YDOS) social impact initiative. Partnering once again with Dow Africa, a global leader in materials science as the headline sponsor, this Pan-African initiative continues to drive positive change across the continent.

YDOS is a youth-led social impact campaign that empowers young Africans to make tangible progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By providing resources, skills, and a platform for youth voices, YDOS equips young people to become catalysts for positive change in their communities.

Africa’s growing youth population presents a unique opportunity for accelerated development. However, the continent is still facing significant challenges in achieving the SDGs.

“Africa’s youth have so much potential but face challenges on their path to a brighter future. Recognizing this, LEAP Africa uses the Youth Day of Service (YDOS) to inspire young leaders across the continent to take action towards the actualization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030,” said Kehinde Ayeni, Executive Director of LEAP Africa. “Simply throwing resources at these problems is not enough – YDOS seeks to empower young leaders with the skills and knowledge to tackle social challenges head-on. Through capacity-building support, recognition and financing, the Youth Day of Service will equip young SDG leaders with the tools for transformational change on the continent. Ultimately, YDOS goes beyond individual empowerment, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing across African regions and countries, creating a vibrant network of changemakers united by a common purpose.”

Also, Sami Mainich, President of Dow Africa, expressed the importance of the partnership, saying, “Young people are the architects of our future, and their creativity, innovative thinking, and energy are essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. By empowering young leaders across Africa, we are investing in a sustainable future for the continent and creating lasting positive change.”

The theme for YDOS 2024, ‘Intensifying Youth Action for the SDGs’, reflects the campaign’s commitment to scaling impact. This year’s edition underscored LEAP Africa’s ongoing efforts to engage and empower young leaders across Africa to drive meaningful change within their communities and contribute to achieving the SDGs by 2030.

In 2023, YDOS mobilised over 10,000 young people across 28 African countries to implement 301 projects, which spanned across all 17 sustainable development goals. The projects, which included four climate action rallies, the planting of 7,893 trees across nine countries, and the collection of 812,951.51 tons of waste across eight countries, directly benefited 139,245 people and indirectly benefited 696,225 across Africa.

LEADERSHIP reports that LEAP Africa is a youth-focused leadership development organisation committed to raising leaders who will transform Africa; through interventions for young people, that bridges the gap in five areas: Education, Entrepreneurship, Employability, Active Citizenship and Health and Wellbeing (3Es+AH), while Dow is one of the world’s leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications.