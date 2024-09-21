Following the death of Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, the Arimoro royal family of Ijesaland in Osun State, has said that it cannot be forgotten or hidden in the history of Owa kingship in Ijesaland.

A member of the family, Sir (Prince) Adegoke ‘Dire Arimoro, disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, reminding those concerned about the selection of the next Owa about the history of what happened from 1870s to 1900.

He narrated that the Arimoro family vacating the military command to Ogedengbe line was occasioned by two factors, hence it was time to reward the family as it cannot sidelined now.

“First, was the summons received from the then Owa of Ijesaland by the commanders in the war front on account of the SOS from the then Ooni of Ile-Ife on the first revolt of the Modakekes.

“The situation caught the Ifes unaware and the Modakeke army was seriously advancing towards llesa. As the oldest among the commanders, Arimoro was said to have agreed to represent others in answering the call of Owa.

“Second was on account of age. The time Arimoro left the war front was when the European intervention in the war was in top gear. Captain Bower’s expedition to the war front had in it The Rev Samuel Johnson who wrote the first authoritative historical record on Yoruba Civil war. The representation he gave became the reference record on Yoruba Civil wars of the 19th century. By that time Arimoro was already in Ilesa facing the Ife-Modakeke military campaign. It was after his success at lfe campaign that Agba ljesas beckoned on him to ascend the vacant throne of Owa, which he declined on account of age. He was persuaded to recommend any of his kith and kin during which Ajimoko was recommended. Ajimoko became the Owa in 1896-1901.

Since then, the Arimoros have supported fellow heirs. This time around, the Arimoros are in play and if history and fairness is to be considered, there should be no counter or competing interest from others. Not only this Arimoro show of love for the progress of Ijesha land when he passed the opportunity of being Owa to his kith and kin Haastrup (Ajimoko) so a young and well travelled kin should rule. Now, the Arimoros have many prominent people who meet and surpass these qualities. How things unfold will be interesting to see but what is certain this time is that the Arimoro lineage of the Bilaro Dynasty is in play. Public opinion polls are extremely upbeat about this development,” he stated.