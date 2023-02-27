The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Ahmed Wadada, has won the West Senatorial election in the just-concluded 2023 general elections in state.

Nasarawa West is the senatorial district of the incumbent national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and he was the last occupant of the Senatorial seat before his present position.

Wadada polled 96,488 votes to beat the APC’s candidate, Engineer Ahmed Tukur, to emerge winner of the Nasarawa West senatorial district election in the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday.

According to the results, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) got 46,820 and 23,228 votes respectfully.

Also, SDP’s Senator Godiya Akwashiki was declared winner of Saturday’s elections for Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ilemona Adofu, of Federal University, Lafia, in the early hours of Monday in Akwanga, declared Akwashiki as the winner with 44,471 votes.

Akwashiki defeated Alhaji Danladi Halilu of the APC, who scored 32,058 votes.

The SDP equally won Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency seat of the State in the election as Jonathan Gaza won reelection to his seat in the House of Representatives.

Prof George Genyi, INEC Returning Officer for the election, declared Gaza, who polled 60,265 votes as winner at the Keffi Zonal collation centre in Keffi local government area of the state on Monday morning.

Prof. Genyi said the PDP’s candidate. Mr Bulus Ishaku, scored 33,180 votes while that of the LP, Mr Iliya Gambo, scored 29,665 votes, and candidate of the APC, Mr Auta Koro, scored 28, 417 votes.

The victorious trio of Wadada, Akwashiki and Gaza had defected from the ruling APC to SDP in protest over the outcome of the primary elections in the party in 2022.