SEC Raises Awareness On Sustainable Finance, Climate Change Mitigation

In a bid to ensure that the initiatives of the Revised Capital Market Master Plan 2015 to 2025 (RCMMP) which it the blueprint for harnessing the opportunities for economic growth and development in the country, are copiously implemented the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said, it is set to hold a hybrid workshop on ESG to sensitize market stakeholders on the concept of sustainability.

The workshop which is titled ‘ESG and Sustainable Finance -The Future of Investment’ will hold on July 27, 2023 in Lagos.

Speakers at the workshop include director-general of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda; MD/CEO Financial Derivatives Company Mr. Bismarck Rewane; and vice chairman, Financial Centre for Sustainability Lagos Prof. Doyin Salami.

Others are MD, Central Securities Clearing System Mr. Jalo-Waziri, CEO, NGX Mr. Temi Popoola, MD, FMDQ Mr. Bola Koko, among others.

According to SEC, the objective of the workshop is to drive sustainable finance instruments issuances, create awareness on climate change mitigation and adaptation, and connect projects that address climate risks with potential investor, advocate for policy incentives and proved access to funding for climate smart initiatives.

“The workshop is premised on one of the strategic themes highlighted in the Revised Capital Market Master Plan which is to create awareness, deploy educational and advocacy campaigns for ESG compliant products.”