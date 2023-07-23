Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Awards Offshore Oceanographic Contract To RPS

RPS has been awarded a new contract to support the Nigeria Morocco Gas Pipeline Project for its client, Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines and Nigerian National Petroleum Company.

The job will measure offshore meteorological and oceanographic conditions for one year along the proposed pipeline route.

The global MetOcean team will support the project utilising the new RPS MetOcean workshop facility in Newbury, near Reading, UK.

The pipeline project is supported by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC with the cooperation of 13 countries in West Africa.

Its aims are to facilitate increased prosperity in the region by enabling monetisation of natural gas resources. It also aims to increase energy security, support the energy transition through access to less-polluting fuels, and offer a new, alternative export route to Europe.

Anthony Gaffney, RPS MetOcean Director –UK/EAME, said: ‘We are looking forward to supporting ONHYM and NNPC to gain a greater understanding of MetOcean conditions in this region. Our team has become well-known for our ability to provide accurate, reliable data; our services will support vital decision-making in the development of this prestigious project.’