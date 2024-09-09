The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced its intention to initiate enforcement actions against all individuals and business entities, including cryptocurrency exchanges, that are operating in the country without complying with its regulations.

Director-General of SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, stated this in a statement on Sunday, emphasising that the Commission is determined to protect all investors.

This came barely two weeks after the capital market regulator approved in principle two crypto exchanges in the country, Quidax and Busha.

While there are several exchanges operating in the country, these two are the first and only ones currently under SEC’s regulation.

While stressing the Commission’s commitment to protecting investors, including those involved in the cryptocurrency space, the SEC DG said, “We are certainly going to commence enforcement actions on anyone who wants to operate in this market without the intention of being regulated. For those that do not want to play by the books, we will not allow them to operate within our space.”

He noted that the recent approval of two cryptocurrency exchanges was a move driven by the increasing interest of young Nigerians in digital assets.

According to Agama, it is essential to provide a clear regulatory framework that protects investors while encouraging innovation.

He highlighted the importance of full disclosure, anti-money laundering (AML) measures, and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) protocols as essential components of the SEC’s oversight in the crypto space.

Agama disclosed that the SEC had received numerous applications for crypto exchanges but clarified that the number of registered exchanges would be determined by their ability to meet the commission’s strict regulatory standards.

He said the commission is also taking steps to safeguard citizens from misinformation and fraudulent activities in the digital market space, emphasising that the activities of crypto exchanges must be closely monitored so they do not impede the economy.

While encouraging innovation, Agama affirmed that the SEC remains committed to ensuring that the market operates within clear regulatory guidelines.

“All these we seek to do without hindering innovation because part of our primary responsibility as the SEC is market development,” Agama stated.

He emphasised the need for education and a guided regulatory framework to ensure that participants in the crypto space are well-informed and operate within the law.