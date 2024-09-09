The First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu has expressed condolences over the tanker explosion that claimed multiple lives and destroyed properties in the Agaie Area of Niger State.

Senator Tinubu expressed her deep sympathies to the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, and the people of the state.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you all, especially the people of Agaie Area,” stated Senator Tinubu, highlighting the devastating impact on the local community.

The First Lady’s statement she personally signed, emphasised the tragic loss of both lives and properties, underscoring the scale of the disaster.

She offered prayers for the bereaved families, asking for divine strength to help them cope with their painful loss.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss,” she said.