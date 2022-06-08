Joint Police/Military team of Operation Puff Adder and Operation Thunder Strike intercepted a group of bandits while on their odious mission at Sabon Sara village attempting to gain access to the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, the Kaduna police command spokesperson, ASP Muhammed Jalige has said.

Jalige in a statement he made available to newsmen in Kaduna said the operatives observed the suspicious movement of bandits and courageously took the battle to them where exchange of fire ensued as the bandits scampered for safety and in the process a kidnapped Chinese expatriate and two others were rescued and 8 of the bandits’ operational motorcycles were recovered.

He said the victims have been conveyed to a hospital for medical attention while recovered exhibits are being analysed and investigation is in progress, while efforts are on with a view to arresting the injured bandits.

He also informed that in view of the success recorded, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Yekini A. Ayoku has applauded the renewed commitment and synergy between the Police and other sister security agencies and encouraged officers at all level to sustain same in the interest of public safety and security of lives and property of citizens.

The command he said is equally calling on the nearby communities and beyond to report any person seen nursing a suspected gun injury to the nearest security formation for quick action to be taken.