Security, Backbone To Devt In Any Society – Obiukwu

Businessman and investor, Kingsley Obiukwu, has stated that security is the foundation for development in any society.

He stated this during a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police Force, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to congratulate him on his new position as the number one police officer in Nigeria.

During the meeting, the young entrepreneur and business mogul also shared his insights on how security can be improved nationwide.

Obiukwu, amongst others, stressed that the private sector has a big role to play in improving security in the country.

“We can’t leave security solely to the government or its agencies. Security should be a priority for everyone and the private sector can be a major player in maximizing security in the area of training of personnel and sensitization of the general public on ways to protect themselves and their properties.