At least 69 abductees have been rescued from the dens of kidnappers in Bauchi State by combined efforts of security agencies and vigilantes, who stormed dens of the bandits in various forests.

This was disclosed by the Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, while speaking with journalists on Friday.

He said that plans were being intensified through patrols on the routes used by the bandits in order to track them down, rescue the remaining victims and possibly arrest the bandits.

According to him, there have been infiltration of the forests by the bandits and kidnappers in Toro, Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa, and Ningi local government areas of the State as confirmed by various sources.

“The State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, led the battle himself. He visited the affected areas and commiserated with the people as well as encouraged them to resist the kidnappers.

“The governor, equally boosted the morale of the Council chairmen, vigilantes, traditional rulers, security personnel and all stakeholders in the fight against insecurity in the state.

“We mobilised ourselves, security personnel and vigilantes and stormed the forests, fearlessly and confronted the bandits, they fled but our men continued to advance towards them.

“So they started running, the council chairmen reported to us that the total number of people abducted by the kidnappers is 69 and all of them were rescued. Many of them were brought and kept in Bauchi by their abductors. We have released them and allowed them to go to their respective homes and families,” the Commissioner stated.