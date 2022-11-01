Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said former minister of transport, Dr Abiye Precious Sekibo does not qualify to speak on behalf of the state.

He stated that Sekibo is a self-seeking politician, who has been unable to attract democratic dividend of whatever kind, to the state while he served as minister and also to his home town, Okrika, headquarters of Okrika local government area of the state.

Wike spoke yesterday during the inauguration of 319 Ward and 32 Constituency Liaison Officers in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said: “I watched a video when one Dr. Abiye Sekibo, while he was addressing people in his house yesterday (Sunday), said he is the director of Atiku’s Supporters in Rivers. I have no problem about that. But he does not have that capacity to speak on behalf of Rivers State.

“In that video, he said that River State has been having close relationship with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that Rivers State has always benefitted from Atiku Abubakar. I want to correct one impression, Dr. Abiye Sekibo has a personal relationship with Alhaji Atiku, not Rivers State.

“Dr. Abiye Sekibo was minister of transport when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the vice president of Nigeria. Can you people mention one project in Okrika, I don’t even want to talk about Rivers State, in Ogu/Bolo, one project that he brought down to Rivers State. Is there any one?”

He stated that leadership is not about personal aggrandizement, but serving the people, protecting their interest, while building up others as competent successors.

Wike further stated that people like Sekibo number among those who are never satisfied with the fortunes they have enjoyed in life, otherwise, he should have been silent in the public sphere for his failure in leadership.