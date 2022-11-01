Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has stressed the need to create awareness to help in the prevention and early detection of breast cancer in the country, especially for men and women in the workplace.

Speaking during a one-day breast cancer sensitization programme, at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the acting managing director, Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said that the Commission organises Workplace Wellness Programmes every year to ensure people pay attention to their health.

Audu-Ohwavborua, who was represented by a director in Health and Social Services Directorate, Dr George Uzonwanne, urged the staff to imbibe healthy personal habits to reduce the risk of breast cancer in the country.

He cautioned against unhealthy habits which increases the risk of breast cancer and encouraged staff of the commission to eat organic food as much as possible, as well as exercise regularly.

