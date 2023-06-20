Sekibo, Lumumba, Fraser, Others For GOTNI’s Leadership Confab

Founder and former chief executive officer (CEO) of Heritage Bank Plc, Dr Ifie Sekibo, the director, Kenyan School of Law, Patrick Lumumba, the founder and CEO, Frasernet Inc., George Fraser and the CEO of Brian Tracy International, Brian Tracy and other notable persons are to speak at the National Leadership Conference organised by the GOTNI Leadership Centre, Abuja.

The conference takes place on Friday and Saturday at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja with the theme: “Leadership For Sustainability.”

The CEO, GOTNI Leadership Centre, Dr Linus Okorie announced this at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.

Okorie said the conference will provide the opportunity for managers and executives in private and public organisations to strengthen their leadership capacities, establish new networks and develop the capacity to maximise the potential of their existing networks to the advantage of their institutions.

He said through a series of cutting-edge leadership conversations, and thought-provoking panel discussions, the conference aims to reinforce the need for leadership development for organisational and national leaders.

“Key conference highlights are: Transformative Keynote Presentations; the widely experienced speakers will share their experiences, wisdom, and innovative ideas, providing attendees with fresh perspectives on effective leadership in an ever-evolving business world.