The Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has called on residents of the Territory to protect public facilities put in place for their benefit.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, made the call during the inspection tour of some projects, as part of the committee’s oversight function at the weekend in Abuja.

On the revelation that vandals have removed some of the newly installed solar street panels in FCT, Adeyemi bemoaned the activities of the vandals who destroy public facilities.

Adeyemi explained that the oversight tour was necessary to enable members of the Senate Committee to be acquainted with projects the FCT Administration has proposed for implementation in its 2023 budget proposals.

The projects visited include the rehabilitation works at the National Assembly Complex, the Operations Control Center of the Abuja Mass Rail Transit System, the Gosa Dump Site and Landfill, the Wupa Sewage Treatment Plant, Solar Lighting Systems, as well as the facilities and equipment of the Department of Development Control.

The lawmaker, in the course of the tour, commended the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, for his honesty and commitment to duty, especially for his initiative on the installation of solar-powered street lights in parts of the capital city, to illuminate the streets at night and enhance security.

According to him, apart from providing security for residents and property, street lights also add to the overall aesthetics of the city and enhance the duties of law enforcement officials.

He also added that efforts must be put in place to secure and maintain all facilities in the city including traffic lights, rail tracks, manholes, and power installations, amongst others, and urged the FCTA to include security and maintenance components in budget proposals as proposed projects.

At the Wupa Sewage Treatment Plant, Adeyemi also commended the FCT Minister for his efforts at efficiently running the plant, especially with his directives that indigenous technical personnel should be in charge of the critical facility, which is the largest in the FCT that treats liquid wastes generated across the city.