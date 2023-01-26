Chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen Mohammed Buba-Marwa (rtd), said nine tonnes of illicit drugs worth N1.5 billion were seized and 1,078 suspects arrested in Kano State in 2022 by the agency.

He said NDLEA also discovered and destroyed six cannabis sativa farms in five local government areas of the state.

Marwa dropped the hint in Kano on Tuesday.

According to him, adequate and proper measures have been taken in engaging political party leaders to know the implications of drug abuse as the 2023 general election approaches.

“Production, transportation, selling and offering narcotics are criminal offences,” he said.

Marwa said some unpatriotic politicians used the youths as thugs during election campaigns.

“Drugs are given to the youth to cause confusion and snatching of ballot papers among others, especially when they feel they are likely to lose an election,” he said.

The NDLEA chairman called on parents and guardians to enlighten their wards against being used by unpatriotic politicians before, during and after the elections.

“We are in political dispensation, some politicians use the youths to get what they want, let’s work together in the areas of preventing drug abuse among youths,” he said.