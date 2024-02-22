The senate has confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominees to serve as the director general of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA); commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC); and the chairman and members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), respectively.

The nominees were confirmed after the presentation and consideration of the reports of the senate committees on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), National Identity Card and Population, and Foreign Affairs.

The appointee confirmed by the senate as the director general of NHIA is Dr. Kelechi Ohiri.

Those approved as commissioners for the NPC include Hon. Emmanuel Eke representing Abia State, Dr. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Mr. Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Barrister Isa Buratai (Borno), Bishop Alex Ukam (Cross River), Ms Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta), Dr. Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi), Dr. Tony Aiyejina (Edo), Mr. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), and Mr. Abubakar Danburam from Gombe State.

The rest are Prof. Uba Nwabue representing Imo State, Ms. Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna), Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano), Hon. Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Ms. Mary Afan (Plateau), Mr. Saany Sale (Taraba) and Mr. Ogiri Henry from Rivers State.

Representatives of Ogun State, Hon. Olakunle Sobukola and Ondo State, Hon. Temitayo Oluwatiyi, according to the chairman of the senate committee on National Identity Card and Population, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP Bauchi Central), while presenting the report, said they didn’t appear before the committee for screening due to the new appointments offered them at their respective states.

Also, the nominees confirmed for the NAHCON are Malam Jalal Arabi as the chairman; Aliu AbdulRazak, Commissioner for Policy, Personnel and Finance; Prince Anofiu Elegushi, Commissioner for Operations, and Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, Commissioner for Planning and Research.

Prior to the confirmation of their appointments, the senate had dissolve into the committee of the whole to consider the reports of each committee, separately.

In his remarks, the senate president, Godswill Akpabio commended the committees for thorough jobs done on the screening of each nominee and in the reports presented as well as congratulating the nominees for their appointments.

He urged the new appointees to justify their appointments by discharging their duties diligently.