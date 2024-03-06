A leading and founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, has condemned the killing of a prominent Islamic scholar, Imam Abubakar Hassan Mada in Mada Town of Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Community leaders and credible witnesses the cleric was murdered on Tuesday around 7 pm allegedly by members of the state-owned Community Protection Guards (CPG), a few metres away from Mada Town.

It would be recalled that Alhaji Magaji Lawali, an associate of Senator Marafa was killed also killed last month allegedly by members of the CPG.

Senator Marafa, in a statement on Wednesday, described the act as the peak of inhumanity against fellow human beings, calling for a thorough probe.

Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central Senatorial District between 2011 – 2019, condoled the immediate family of the slain cleric, the National Leader of Jama’atu izalatul Bidi’a (Jibwis), Alhaji Bala Lau and their followers

He charged the Zamfara State government to come out clean “out of these atrocities that are being committed by the members of the Community Protection Guards (CPG).”

“If they are not acting the script of the state government to wipe out members of the opposition party, the state government should as a matter of urgency arrest and commence an open, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to the brutal murder of Alh Magaji Lawali and now Imam Abubakar Hassan Mada,” Marafa said.

The former lawmaker recalled that the people supported the CPG when it was launched in view of needed commitment to address the insecurity challenges facing the state.

He however noted that it seems the security outfit was put together for a reason, other than to tackle the insecurity in the state.

“One after the other, the guards are going after innocent citizens in the state. Their offense is that they belong to another political party. This is not acceptable,” Marafa said.