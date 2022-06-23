The Senate yesterday passed the bill for the establishment of Chartered Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2022.

This followed the presentation of the report of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

The report, which was presented by the chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Sen Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central) urged the lawmakers to vote for the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of Nigeria.

“That the Senate do receive and consider the Report of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service on the Chartered Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2022 (58 741),” Shekarau said, informing the members that they have done a thorough job on the bill and urged the red Chamber to passed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmad Lawan speaking after the lawmakers unanimously passed the bill, said such institution would help professionals in Nigeria.

The national chairman, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Mr Kings Adeyemi, said the professional has been neglected adding that they needed a legal frame work that will guide their activities.

Adeyemi had earlier hinted that there was no where Electrical Engineering was mentioned in the purported existing Act, adding, “This is why we have been calling for a bill that will give legal backing to the institute.”