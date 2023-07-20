Senate Targets Bitumen For Economic Devt

The Senate has set a machinery in motion for the diversification of the nation’s economy through bitumen development .

Consequently, a proposed legislation to back up the move scaled the First Reading stage on the floor of the Senate on Thursday.

The Bill, sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South), seeks the establishment of Bitumen Development Commission for official regulation of bitumen exploration, development and exportation.

According to the draft copy of the Bill, the sponsor posited that intendment of the proposed legislation is to make Bitumen an alternative revenue earning mineral resource in Nigeria, which has the second largest deposit in the world after Canada.

The proposed Commission headquarters as envisaged in the draft Bill would be sited in any of the three towns with large deposits of bitumen in Ondo State, namely Ode-Irele, Agbabu and Igbotako.