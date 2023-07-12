Senate Tasks Federal Govt On Repair Of South-East Roads

The Senate has called on the executive arm of government through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to intervene and include the rehabilitation of Umuahia-Umudike-Ikot-Ekpene, Aba-Ossisioma to Port-Harcourt Roads in the planned nationwide repair.

It mandated the Committee on Works (when constituted) to investigate the award of the contracts for the reconstruction/rehabilitation of the roads.

This is to ascertain the level of funds released, utilisation, the level of work completed and factors contributing to the unaccounted delays in the execution of the projects and report to the Senate within four weeks for further legislative action.

The resolutions were sequel to a motion moved by Sen. Darlington Nwokocha (LP-Abia) during Tuesday’s plenary.

The motion was tagged: “Urgent Need to Investigate the Delay In the Completion of Umuahia-Umudike-Ikot-Ekpene, Aba-Ossisioma to Port-Harcourt Roads.”

According to Nwokocha, the roads were critical national assets and Federal Government Category A Interstate roads, traversing and connecting the South-East, South-South, South-West and Northern geo-political zones of the country.