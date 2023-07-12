How Telecom Sector Is Enabling Economic Development In Nigeria

The Nigerian telecommunications sector under the supervision of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has become a major enabler of economic development in Nigeria, as it continues to positively impact all the facets of the Nigerian economy.

Telecommunications has become the substructure upon which all other economic pillars are riding. The rise of digital technologies and broadband technologies has been enabled by massive investments in infrastructure by telecommunications operators in the country.

With the telecom industry playing a critical role in driving economic growth and enabling digital transformation, the chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, has commended the NCC‘s commitment to quality regulation, attributing the success of the telecom industry in the country to the regulatory environment it enjoys.

The ALTON Chairman‘s commendation and the ongoing efforts of the NCC under Danbatta‘s leadership highlight the commitment to creating an enabling regulatory environment that fosters innovation and sustainable development.

Adebayo speaking during a meeting with mobile network operators held at the NCC‘s office in Lagos on Tuesday on the Expanded Revenue Assurance Solution (ERAS) project in the telecommunications industry, expressed his pride in Danbatta‘s remarkable administrative skills, challenging the notion that engineers are not good administrators. He described Danbatta as an excellent administrator, highlighting his instrumental role in the growth and development of the industry.

In the same vein, the executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta stated that the Nigerian telecommunications industry the growth has been progressive. “As the regulatory authority for the telecom sector in Nigeria, we are happy that the sector has recorded phenomenal growth statistics in the past two decades of the liberalization of the telecoms sector.