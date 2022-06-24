The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senatorial candidate for Imo East, Mr Chyma Anthony, has called on the people of the South East to focus their attention on producing more members of the National Assembly through APGA in next year’s election.

Anthony was reacting to the failure of the major political parties in the country to zone their presidential tickets to the South East, saying that the region still has an opportunity of uniting under one party to elect members of parliament from the zone.

He was speaking at a media briefing with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, saying the South East still has a window of presenting itself as a formidable force in the National Assembly by adopting its traditional party, APGA to speak for the region in parliament.

He said by coming together, the people of the region will have a stronger negotiating power in Abuja and can push for more dividends of democracy for the region other than going there on different platforms.

“The decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to look other ways other than zoning the presidency to the South East is painful especially considering the fact that the South East has been the cornerstone of the PDP since 1999.

“There is no need dissipating energies on the actions of the APC and PDP as regards the South East, rather our people should look out for the National Assembly and come in as a bloc through the platform of our traditional party APGA to make our voice loud and clear in the 10th National Assembly.”

“Prior to the PDP presidential primaries, I advised the Nigerian electorates to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), if they fail to zone their presidential ticket to the South East; my position on this matter still stands.

“I am sure the current situation we find ourselves today is quite excruciating, but you don’t desire handouts, but you want a government that works for you, a government whose priority is the

provision of an environment that ensures every child in Nigeria has a decent shot at life, and the doors of opportunity remain open to all,” said Anthony.

The APGA candidate said that politics has no rhyme or reason and it is the survival of the fittest, a contest of popularity and an exercise where the will of the majority prevails.

He stressed that power will not be given to the region on a platter of gold hence the need for all political forces in the region to come together and fight for their common interest.

Disclose All Dollar Investments During Obi’s Tenure, POSN Urges Anamb