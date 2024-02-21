United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Mr Mohamed M. Malick Fall of Senegal as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, with the host Government’s approval.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Dr. Seyi Soremekun of the United Nations Information Service (UNIC), Mr. Fall has more than 20 years of experience in development, humanitarian issues and peace-building.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, where he provided oversight and guidance to 21 UNICEF Country Offices, including on the formulation and implementation of the Country Programme Documents, the UN Reform process, and the engagement with the Regional and Economic Commission and African Union and the private sector.

Furthermore, he has led the response to multiple and complex crises with massive humanitarian needs and high security challenges, and managed the strategic review of the country documents, research and knowledge-management related activities, ensuring that the results are used to inform programmes and policies.

Before that, he served as UNICEF representative in Nigeria (2016-2019), Central African Republic (2014-2016) and Mongolia (2012-2014), as their Senior Education Adviser in Haiti (2010-2012), and as Chief of Education in Indonesia (2006-2010) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (2003-2006). He was also temporarily assigned as Education Officer (2001-2003) the statement added.

Mr Mohamed M. Malick Fall has a Master’s degree in Demography from Université de Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne – France and a B.A. Degree in History (Licence d’Histoire) from Université de Dakar – Sénégal.