Daniel Dubois sensationally dismantled fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in the fifth round to catapult himself into global sporting stardom in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 27-year-old dropped Joshua multiple times to retain the IBF heavyweight title and leave Nigerian-born Joshua’s career in ruins.

It was Joshua’s second knockout defeat of his career, falling to Dubois in their all-British heavyweight title fight

“Are you not entertained?” Dubois said post-fight to huge cheers at Wembley.

“I’m a gladiator. I am a warrior to the bitter end. I want to get to the top level of this sport and reach my potential.”

Joshua’s bid to become a three-time champion and return to the division’s top table ended in the most dramatic and unexpected fashion.

AJ – who won his first world title more than eight years ago – suffered a fourth loss in his 32nd bout.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist worked himself back into mandatory challenger status, but the dominant nature of Dubois’ win left a huge question mark on Joshua’s next move.