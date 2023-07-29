Again, Security Officers Arrest 3 Cable Vandals At Lagos Airports

Less than a week after arresting one for allegedly vandalising cables belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the joint patrol team of officers from Aviation Security’s Crime Investigation and Intelligence(CII) Unit, and the Joint Military Task Force(JMTF), again arrested another set of cable thieves around FAAN Training School.

LEADERSHIP reports that last week, officers of the Nigerian Air force, caught a thief vandalising armoured cables belonging to FAAN at the Murtala Muhammed international Airport (MMIA), Lagos. Only one of the three vandals was arrested while the other two escaped.

However, in a press statement by the director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, yesterday, he said, investigation revealed that one of the three suspects was convicted and sentenced to 28 days imprisonment for a similar offence, sometime in April, 2022.

According to him, two of the suspects were caught at about 0352 hours while digging and cutting electric cables connecting the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Powerhouse (International Wing,MMA) to the Domestic Terminal(MMA).

“The third suspect, who serves as a link between the two other suspects and buyers at Arena Market, Oshodi was apprehended at exactly 0556 hours, at Hajj & Cargo Terminal following confessions made by the two other suspects.

“The suspects are presently being interrogated by officials of FAAN AVSEC after which they will be handed over to the Police for prosecution,” he stressed.