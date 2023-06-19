NDLEA Nabs 2 Suspected Qatar-based Drug Lords

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Qatar-based suspected drug kingpins, Eyah Celestine Nnamdi, alias Murphy and Ugwuoke Peter Oluchukwu.

Their arrests followed the interception of their methamphetamine consignment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said Ugwuoke was the first to be arrested on 9th June during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers at the departure point, Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport.

NDLEA officers discovered that the suspect was travelling to Doha with an Ivorian international passport with the name Hien Narcisse.

A further scrutiny of his black carry-on luggage led to the discovery of a false bottom concealment of two parcels of crystalline substance that tested positive to methamphetamine weighing 1.00kg.