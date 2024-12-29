The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to request the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to publish his assets to engender public trust, transparency and accountability.

SERAP also asked President Tinubu to encourage Vice President Kashim Shettima, ministers, National Assembly leaders, state governors, and chairpersons of Nigeria’s 774 local government councils to follow suit.

The foremost civil society organisation made the demands in an open letter to President Tinubu, dated December 28, 2024, signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare.

SERAP, which described the report that the President was considering asking the CCB to publish his assets as a welcome development, also said the move would signal his intention, willingness, and commitment to show leadership on the important public interest matter.

It further maintained that President Tinubu’s contemplation would carry more weight if he promptly asked the CCB to publish his assets and encouraged others in leadership positions to do the same.

The organisation noted that the secrecy surrounding asset declarations made by high-ranking public officials to the CCB continues to facilitate corruption at all levels of government, particularly across the country’s 36 States, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and within ministries, departments, and agencies of government (MDAs), as well as local government areas.

SERAP stated that secrecy in asset declaration forms opens up the most significant opportunities for the misuse of public funds for personal gain and that if the President acted on its recommendation, it would reduce opportunities for corruption across all levels of government.

It also pointed out that transparency and accountability at the state and local government levels will not occur without the President’s push for the immediate and effective implementation of the Supreme Court decision from July 11, 2024, which prevents state governors from seizing local government funds.

The organisation insisted that requesting the CCB to publish his assets and encouraging his Vice President, ministers, the leadership of the National Assembly, state governors, and local government chairpersons to make similar requests “would promote and ensure public trust, transparency, and accountability.”

SERAP stated that transparency and openness would also enhance public confidence in the integrity of high-ranking public officials and the government, ensuring that political authorities are honest in their services to the people.”

The organisation stressed that despite the Supreme Court’s decision, it has been reported that several state governors continue to seize local government funds.

SERAP further stated, “Your intent and commitment to promoting transparency in asset declarations should also include prioritising the immediate and effective implementation of the Supreme Court ruling. State governors should be held accountable for contempt of court as they continue to defy this judgment openly.

“Implementing the Supreme Court ruling effectively will substantially reduce instances of state-level corruption and address allegations of mis-allocating local government funds, which are essential for vital public services.

“Corruption directly impacts the lives and well-being of millions of Nigerians and erodes trust in public institutions.

“Corruption is one of the most significant challenges to improving Nigeria’s democracy and rebuilding a transparent, accountable, and participatory governance system. One way that corrupt officials have perpetuated such practices is by concealing their assets.

“Reports of corruption are widespread in many states and within federal ministries, agencies, and departments. The best measure of a nation’s progress toward transparency and accountability is full compliance with the rule of law. The law should command the highest respect, which includes state governors immediately adhering to the Supreme Court judgment and easing the collection of local government funds.

“Nigeria’s democracy should be founded on transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law at all governmental levels.

“Treating the Supreme Court ruling with contempt goes against any modern understanding of the rule of law and democracy and is counterproductive to efforts to hold state governors accountable for their alleged misuse of public funds.

“The Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) recognizes the importance of citizens’ access to the details of assets declared with the CCB by public officials, as stated in Paragraph 3 (c) of Part 1 of its Third Schedule,” SERAP stated.