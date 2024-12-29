Goals from Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White gave Nottingham Forest a 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday to move up to the heady heights of second position in the Premier League after another superb performance away from home.

The win gives Forest 37 points after 19 games, five behind leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand and who face West Ham United later on Sunday, and one ahead of third-placed Arsenal, who are not in action again until New Year’s Day.

The visitors took the lead in the 15th minute as Chris Wood nodded a long ball to Anthony Elanga, and the Swedish winger headed it back into his path, teeing Wood up to deftly lift it over the advancing Jordan Pickford and into the net.

Gibbs-White made it two on the hour mark as Wood rescued a broken-down counter-attack by sliding the ball through to him in the penalty area to fire home, and Everton could not find their way back into the game as their four-match unbeaten run came to an end.