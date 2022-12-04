Napoli doctor, Raffaele Canonico has revealed that Victor Osimhen is back to full fitness following a back injury.

Osimhen picked up the injury in Napoli’s 3-2 victory against Udinese just before the international break.

The injury forced the striker to miss Nigeria’s international friendly against Portugal last month.

Napoli resumed training after two weeks break on Thursday and Osimhen was among the players who took part in the session.

“Kvaratskhelia has already returned to the group, the back pain has passed,” Canonico told FantaCalcio.

“Osimhen has also recovered from a trauma to the lumbar region. Rrahmani’s recovery is proceeding quickly. We aim to get him back January 4 with Inter.”

The 23-year-old has scored 10 goals and recorded three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei this season.

Luciano Spalletti’s side will play two friendly games against Antalyaspor and Crystal Palace this month.