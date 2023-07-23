Serie A: Osimhen Makes New Demand On Napoli Contract Renewal

Victor Osimhen has made a new demand to Napoli over the terms of his new contract with the club.

According to Sky Italia via The Mirror, the Super Eagles forward has demanded that a 120 million euros (approximately N105.8 billion in Nigerian currency) release clause be inserted into his new contract which is different from Napoli’s proposition.

According to the report, the Italian champions intend on inserting 200 million euros into the new deal which would make the striker become one of the most expensive footballers of all time by the time he leaves the club.

Besides the release clause which is one of the reasons a new deal has not been agreed between the Nigerian striker and the Italian giants, there is also disagreement regarding his salary.

As earlier reported, the Partenopei had offered a 7 million euros per year salary which has been deemed insufficient by Osimhen.

The existing contract of the Super Eagles forward expires in 2025 but Napoli don’t want to throw caution to the wind which explains why they want the contract extended.