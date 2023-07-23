Ex-CDS Irabor, Oyeyemi, Others Tee Off Captain Obaleye’s Inaugural Tourney In Abuja

High-profile Nigerians including the immediate-past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor (rtd); former Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi; chairman of board of trustees, IBB International Golf and Country Club, General I.M. Haruna (rtd), and other amateur golfers, on Saturday, teed off Captain Banjo Obaleye’s Inaugural Tournament in Abuja.

No fewer than 400 golfers from across the country and beyond were competing for various prizes at stake in the inaugural tournament holding on the 18-hole golf course of the prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, to symbolise the commencement of Banjo Obaleye’s reign as Captain of the Club.

Speaking to journalists shortly after teeing off his game, General I.M. Haruna (rtd) said the event, which was in line with tradition, was put together signalling Captain Banjo Obaleye on the saddle as the captain of an international golf club.

He said the management and entire members of the IBB International Golf and Country Club were banking on his experience to lead the club to a new height.

“We have elected him to captain the club this year and this is his inaugural tournament to put him on the saddle as captain of an international golf club with all its attachment – the lady section, tennis section and so on.

“He is a very experienced golfer, very innovative and we are expecting a lot from him to lead the club well and to a new height,” the Club BoT chairman stated.