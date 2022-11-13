Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continued his superb form in front of goal, as he netted again in Napoli’s hard fought 3-2 home win against Udinese in Saturday’s Serie A game.

Also in action was Isaac Success who came on in the 26th minute for the injured Gerard Deulofeu.

Osimhen has now scored his ninth goal for Napoli in the Italian topflight this season.

Also, he has now scored seven goals in his last six league appearances.

The win means Napoli, on 41 points, are 11 points above second place Lazio after playing 15 games.

Osimhen opened the scoring for Napoli in the 15th minute after rising highest to nod in Eljif Elmas cross.

In the 31st minute Piotr Zielinski made it 2-0 with Osimhen involve in the build up to the goal.

The Super Eagles star’s back-heel flick found Chucky Lozano, whose slide-rule pass found Zielinski on the edge of the area for a right-foot curler into the top corner.

Napoli added a third on 58 minutes off a counter-attack. Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa spread the play down the left for Elmas, who cut inside to beat Marco Silvestri at the near post.

With eleven minutes left Udinese pulled a goal back when Success chested down the ball for an Ilija Nestorovski half-volley.

In the 82nd minute it was 3-2, as Lazar Samardzic robbed Kim Min-jae and surged forward to blast low into the far bottom corner.

But any hope of a comeback was snuffed out as Napoli held on to secure the win and the three points.

Osimhen will hope to carry his scoring form into next Thursday’s international friendly game when 2022 World Cup-bound Portugal host the Eagles.