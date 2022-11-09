Dark chocolate is as nutritious as it is flavorful. It’s very rich in magnesium, with 65 mg in a 1-ounce (oz.), or 28-gram (g), serving, which is about 15% of the DV. Dark chocolate is also in high in iron, copper, and manganese and contains prebiotic fiber that can help feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut.

AVOCADOS

The avocado is an incredibly nutritious fruit and a tasty source of magnesium. One medium avocado provides 58 mg of magnesium, which is 14% of the DV. Avocados are also high in potassium, B vitamins, and vitamin K. Plus, unlike most fruits, they’re high in fat — especially heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.

NUTS

Nuts are nutritious and tasty. Types of nuts that are particularly high in magnesium include almonds, cashews, and Brazil nuts. For instance, a 1-oz. (28-g) serving of cashews contains 83 mg of magnesium, or 20% of the DV. Most nuts are also a good source of fiber and monounsaturated fat.

LEGUMES

Legumes are a family of nutrient-dense plants that include lentils, beans, chickpeas, peas, and soybeans. They’re very rich in many different nutrients, including magnesium. For instance, a 1-cup (172-g) serving of cooked black beans contains an impressive 120 mg of magnesium, which is 29% of the DV.

TOFU

Tofu is a staple food in vegetarian diets due to its high protein content. Made by pressing soybean milk into soft white curds, it’s also known as bean curd.

A 3.5-oz. (100-g) serving contains 35 mg of magnesium, which is 8% of the DV.

SEEDS

Seeds are incredibly healthy. Many varieties — including flax, pumpkin, and chia seeds — also contain high amounts of magnesium. Pumpkin seeds are a particularly good source, with 168 mg in a 1-oz. (28-g) serving. This amounts to a whopping 40% of the DV for magnesium.

WHOLE GRAINS

Grains include wheat, oats, and barley, as well as pseudocereals like buckwheat and quinoa. Whole grains are excellent sources of many nutrients, including magnesium.

A 1-cup (168-g) serving of cooked buckwheat contains 86 mg of magnesium, which is 20% of the DV.