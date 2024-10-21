Advertisement

ANEMIA PREVENTION

Lemon can help your body absorb more iron from plant-based foods in your diet. Maintaining proper iron levels helps prevent anemia.

KIDNEY STONE PREVENTION

Lemons get their sour taste from their abundance of citric acid. Some studies show that citric acid may help prevent the formation of kidney stones.

ENHANCES YOUR COMPLEXION

The vitamin C in lemons helps to form collagen, a protein that supports your skin. The vitamin C, folic acid, vitamin B, and minerals in lemon may help to improve your acne, oily skin, blackheads, and dandruff.

REDUCED RISK OF HEART DISEASE

Research links consuming lemons with lowering your risk of stroke and heart disease. The flavonoids in citrus fruits may help reduce the risk of ischemic stroke (when blood flow to your brain is reduced or blocked).

ANTIBACTERIAL EFFECTS

Lemon juice has antibacterial and antifungal properties. The plant compounds in lemon juice concentrate effectively inhibited the growth of salmonella, staphylococcus, and candida infections.

IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

One lemon can offer about half of your recommended daily value of vitamin C, which contributes to immune system defense and may help the body fight infection.

LOWER BLOOD PRESSURE

Physical activity helps to control high blood pressure, strengthen your heart, and reduce stress. Studies have found that the flavonoids in lemon help lower your blood pressure as well.

Culled from: https://www.webmd.com