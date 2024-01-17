In these times of economic and security hardship, it’s good to be communal in daily living to ease tension and bring comfort. Here are ways to be a good neighbour.

BRING THEM A MEAL

Food is a great way to welcome newcomers to the neighborhood and make old ones feel cared for. Shared meals are a great way to support neighbors during difficult times.

KEEP A LOOKOUT

The same slogan works in a neighborhood, too. If you notice anything out of the ordinary going on at the home of a neighbor — smoke, leaks, strangers, ambulances — call to check up on them and make sure everything is all right.

SPEND TIME OUTSIDE

Sit on your porch. Play ball with your kids. Walk around the block. Let your family become a familiar sight in the neighborhood. Being outdoors together makes you more accessible and approachable and invites neighborly interactions.

BE FRIENDLY

Wave to your neighbors when you see them out and about. Smile at them. Engage in casual conversation. Ask how they’re doing and listen attentively when they answer.

KEEP THE NOISE DOWN

Whether your neighbor is convalescing or not, be mindful of how much noise you make. Do your best to provide a peaceful environment for those who live near you.

BE A PEACEMAKER

Do your best to get along with your neighbors. Treat them respectfully. Make allowances for different backgrounds, values, and belief systems. Don’t grumble against them or act easily offended.

OFFER YOUR SERVICES

Do your kids attend the same school or play on the same sports team as your neighbor’s children? Offer to carpool. Discuss the possibility with your neighbor and come up with a plan.