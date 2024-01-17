The Tunburku village community in Kidandan ward, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has staged a peaceful protest against the prevailing banditry and security challenges in the area.

The protesters, numbering in the thousands, included both young and elderly individuals who marched to the Zazzau Emirate Palace in Zaria.

Malam Yusuf Jibrin, speaking on behalf of the community with a voice laden with emotion before breaking into tears, narrated the harrowing experiences of the community due to persistent bandit attacks.

He detailed how banditry has not only paralyzed agriculture and economic activities but has also posed a serious threat to the overall peace and security of the entire community.

Malam Amiru Abubakar, another resident, recounted to the royal father the brutalities inflicted by the bandits, including killings, abductions, and extortion through levies imposed on farmers for permission to cultivate their fields.

He went on to express the distressing reality of women and daughters being subjected to abuse (rape) in their presence and the theft of livestock, leaving many households without sufficient food.

“They also steal our animals and treat us like slaves,” lamented Abubakar.

In response, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, while expressing his condolences to the community, acknowledged that he had been receiving similar reports from the area.

“In fact, the security situation in Giwa Local Government Area always gives us sleepless nights,” commented Bamalli.

Despite abandoning a scheduled meeting to attend to the people, the emir assured the community of his commitment to addressing their concerns. He pledged to escalate the matter to the relevant authorities for necessary and prompt action. (NAN)