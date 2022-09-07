EXPAND YOUR WORLD VIEW

Our world view is a framework of beliefs, values and attitudes which affects everything we perceive, think, feel, and do. As we evolve, we can become restricted by the boundaries of what we experience, so constantly expanding our world view will help us to be more empathetic.

PUT YOURSELF IN OTHERS’ SHOES

To practise empathy there is a very useful skill that can help called “perspective taking”. This is about consciously putting ourselves in someone else’s shoes and imagining what challenges they might be facing and how it could be making them feel, think and behave.

CHALLENGE ASSUMPTIONS

To be truly empathetic we need to constantly be aware of and challenge our biases about people and stereotyping. We may well discover that many of the assumptions we make are based on erroneous information. Educating ourselves and listening to the groups that are affected by this misinformation is a good place to start.

BE CURIOUS

Being curious enables us to seek out challenges and new experiences so that we can broaden our horizons. Curiosity is the gateway to wisdom and life is never dull for a curious person with a growth mindset. Being curious rather than judgmental about people is a great place to start.

BE FULLY PRESENT

Being fully present requires us to make a conscious decision to give the other person our undivided attention. So being aware of any potential distractions is important, as well as setting aside our own internal mind chatter so that we can focus on what the other person is saying.

LISTEN ACTIVELY

Listening is one of the most powerful and constructive ways that we can demonstrate empathy. When we practice active listening, we are listening with purpose and with a deep desire to want to really hear what someone is saying.

RESPECT SILENCE

How comfortable are you with a pause in a conversation and a moment of silence?To be helpful sometimes we may feel the urge to fill the void and jump in to finish people’s sentences, offer them some advice, or even interrupt. Silence can be a very powerful way to simply “be” with another person and allow them the space to collect their thoughts and feel calm.