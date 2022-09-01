DO NOT ENGAGE THE HANDBRAKE WHEN YOU LEAVE

Engaging the handbrake over an extended period can result in the brake pads getting stuck to the discs or drums. The smarter thing to do would be to use wheel chocks, say a piece of wood or even a brick, to keep it from rolling and leave the car in first gear.

PARK INDOORS OR USE A CAR COVER

If possible, park your car indoors. It’ll be safer and cleaner. If you don’t have this option, invest in a quality cover. Make sure to buy one made for your car model or type. Also, avoid using the cover indoors as this will ensure any moisture that is left inside will evaporate faster, especially in humid weather.

SPARK PLUG CARE

If you are going to leave your car idle for a long period, it’s advisable to remove the spark plugs and spray a little oil into plug sockets before putting the plugs back again. This will help to prevent the insides of the cylinder-head rusting and keep away the moisture.

CHANGE OIL AND FILTERS

It’ll help to change engine oil and air filters. Used oil contains moisture, metal filings, sludge and other corrosive elements. It’s best to put in fresh engine oil and new filters before leaving. However, Do drive the car for a few kilometres so that the fresh oil is circulated inside the engine.

FILL UP THE FUEL TANK

One of the major problems of leaving a car unused is rusting on the inside of the fuel tank. The best way to avoid this is to fill the car to the brim with quality petrol, and even add some fuel additives. This will keep away moisture entering the tank and prevent rusting of the fuel tank.

BATTERY MAINTENANCE

It is better to remove the battery if you’re going away for a long time. Also, smear petroleum jelly or grease on the terminals and the wire ends to prevent rusting. Ensure that the battery is fully charged and top up the water level.

JACK UP THE CAR

Cars that have been stationary for long periods develop flat spots on tyres. To avoid this, use four jacks (or blocks of wood) so that the car doesn’t rest on the wheels.