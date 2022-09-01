The new Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) Act 2022 has empowered the Council to revoke and withdraw licences of erring pharmacists and can also impose N2million fine on offenders.

The new law has also given the council the power to regulate all stakeholders involved in pharmacy distribution chain, including that all pharmaceutical premises shall be inspected and registered in line with the Act.

The PCN amended bill was recently passed into law alongside seven others by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the passage of the bill, the chairman, Governing Council of PCN, Prof. Ahmed Mora, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the new Act which he described as historic and landmark achievement in the regulation and control of pharmacy education and training as well as practice in the country.

The new Act has also increased the fines for offences which ranged from N250 to N1,000 in the repealed

Act to N250,000 – N2,000,000.

It recommends additional requirement of not less than 20 years post registration qualification for the registrar. The Registrar is to also be a Council member.

The law expressly stated that the Federal High Court has the jurisdiction to hear and determine criminal and civil matters under the Act.