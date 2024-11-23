ETHIOPIA

Many historians agree that Ethiopia is one of the oldest countries in the world. The cultural and traditional ties are strong in Ethiopia. The people there have seen the country go through numerous transformations.

EGYPT

Egypt, with a history spanning over 5,000 years, is the cradle of one of the world’s earliest and most influential civilizations, centered around the Nile River.

CHINA

China is over 4,000 years old which makes it one of the world’s oldest continuous civilisations. From the legendary Xia Dynasty to the Ming and Qing Dynasties, China has witnessed the rise and fall of numerous dynasties, each leaving an indelible mark on its culture and governance.

IRAN

Iran, known historically as Persia, boasts a cultural heritage dating back over 3,000 years. Iran flourished under the Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanian Empires, each contributing significantly to art, literature, and governance.

INDIA

India’s history spans over 5,000 years, making it one of the oldest countries in the world. The country is home to the ancient Indus Valley Civilization, and has been shaped by numerous dynasties and empires.

GREECE

Greece has a history that dates back over 3000 years. The birthplace of democracy, philosophy, and the Olympic Games, ancient Greece thrived under city-states such as Athens and Sparta.

JAPAN

Japan is a country older than 2000 years! Ancient Japan was influenced by Chinese civilisation, Buddhism and Confucianism while developing its unique cultural identity.

By Oyindamola Olawuyi With Agency Report