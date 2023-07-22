Sexualisation Video: Skit Maker, Trinity Guy, Granted Bail

An Ibadan-based skit maker, Abdullahi Mahruf, popularly known as Trinity Guy, was on Friday released on bail from Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Trinity Guy’s release was confirmed on Friday night by his fellow skit matter, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Cute Abiola, via a post on his Facebook page.

Cute Abiola said Trinity Guy was released after meeting his bail conditions.

He jocularly added that Trinity Guy had prayed fervently for vindication during his days in prison as this was evident in a black spot clearly speckled on his forehead in his new pictures.

“Trinity is finally free on bail. I am wishing you all the best brother. May Almighty Allah keep guiding you to the right part. Welcome back! My guy don pray tire. See him forehead,” Cute Abiola wrote on Facebook.