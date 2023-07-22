AC Milan, Villareal Seal Deal On Chukwueze

AC Milan and Villarreal have sealed the deal for Nigerian wing-wizard, Samuel Chukwueze, with the player set to don the iconic Rossoneri jersey next season, Soccernet.ng reports.

The agreement, finalised after intense negotiations, paves the way for Chukwueze to embark on a new chapter in his career.

As reported by Gazzetta (via Milan News), the financial details of the transfer have been resolved, with Milan agreeing to a comprehensive package totaling €28 million.

The sum consists of €20 million as the upfront payment, along with an additional €8 million in performance-based bonuses.

At the tender age of 24, Chukwueze’s future at Milan appears promising, as he is expected to sign a lucrative five-year contract. The agreement, which will stretch until the culmination of the 2027-28 season, follows successful discussions on personal terms with the player.

The Nigerian winger’s contract with Villarreal was set to expire in just one year, prompting the Spanish club to decide to capitalise on his value this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year.