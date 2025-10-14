In a significant stride toward combating maternal and child mortality in Nigeria, the Seyi Tinubu Drug Bank Initiative has been launched at the National Hospital in Abuja,

The initiative funded by Mr Seyi Tinubu is aimed at bringing much-needed pharmaceutical support to the hospital’s Paediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynaecology departments, to provide free essential medicines to indigent pregnant women and children.

Represented at the launch event by Pharm. Ojeje Amin Onimisi, Mr Tinubu emphasised that the initiative is driven by his compassion for vulnerable populations, particularly women and children, and his desire to see Nigeria’s global maternal and child health indicators improve significantly.

“This project is aimed at complementing the government’s efforts to ensure that Nigeria’s maternal and child mortality rates drop significantly,” Mr Tinubu stated. “Our goal is to make sure no woman or child dies due to lack of access to basic medicines.”

Since its inception in August 2024, the Seyi Tinubu Drug Bank Initiative has been rolled out in six tertiary hospitals across the country, with plans to expand to more institutions, including secondary and primary health care facilities in the coming months

Providing further insight into the program, Dr Ayodele Cole Benson, National Coordinator of the Seyi Tinubu Maternal & Child Healthcare Intervention Projects, explained that 60 tertiary hospitals have been identified for the initiative.

“This program aims to establish drug banks in key hospital units, providing free medicines and delivery materials for indigent patients,” Dr Benson noted. “We are also working on deploying Point-of-Care Ultrasound equipment to labour wards and antenatal clinics, supported by training to ensure effective usage.”

Dr Benson added that the selection of National Hospital Abuja as an early beneficiary was due to its outstanding performance and commitment to quality care, aligning with the initiative’s broader vision to meet and potentially surpass Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) on maternal and child health by 2030.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, Dr Isiaka Olayinka Lawal, who represented the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Muhammad Raji Mahmud, expressed appreciation for the gesture and assured that the hospital would ensure the proper implementation of the program to achieve its intended impact.

“We are grateful for this timely intervention and pledge to ensure that the drug bank serves the intended beneficiaries – our mothers and children in need,” Dr Lawal said.

As part of the event, an outstanding senior registrar at the hospital, Dr Ibrahim Fatima, was awarded Mr Seyi Tinubu Residency Training Scholarship of ₦1 million to support her registration for her final residency examinations—an acknowledgement of her hard work and dedication.