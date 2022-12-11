Seyi Tinubu, son of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, to commiserate with him and pay final respects to the President’s deceased niece, Hajia Laraba Dauda.

Mr Tinubu in his remarks asked God Almighty to comfort the President and his family and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased. He also paid a condolence visit to the president’s nephew, Mallam Mamman Daura and prayed that God continues to strengthen the family.

Daura expressed his appreciation to Tinubu’s son for the condolence visit, saying: “Thank you so much for coming, I really appreciate this gesture.”

Mr Seyi Tinubu then went ahead to join prayers for the deceased at the APC youth campaign rally.

He officially opened and named the APC youth office after the deceased alongside his team and the youths in attendance.