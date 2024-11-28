Shafa Energy has introduced new lubricant brands utilising 100 per cent local components, aimed at enhancing the performance and longevity of vehicles in Nigeria.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the products in Abuja on Wednesday, chairman/CEO, Shafa Energy, Yakubu Maishanu emphasised the company’s commitment to providing quality solutions tailored for Nigeria’s unique environment.

The launch of the lubricant products, Shafa Doki and Shafa Shanu, is seen to improve transportation and industries, which are considered the lifeblood of the economy.

“Without efficient vehicles and machinery, the movement of goods, services, and people would come to a standstill.

Maishanu said the company considered the everyday challenges faced by Nigerian motorists and industrial machinery users such as frequent engine breakdowns, high maintenance costs, and difficulty in identifying reliable products in the market.

“We understand the importance of efficiency and reliability.

With Shafa Doki and Shafa Shanu, we are addressing these issues head-on. Our lubricants are designed to reduce wear and tear, extend engine life, and minimise the cost of maintenance.

The lubricants we are launching today are therefore more than just products; they are enablers of Nigeria’s progress.

“We present to you, our new range of lubricants specifically designed to enhance engine longevity, performance, and affordability, thereby ensuring Nigerian drivers and businesses get value for their money.”

He said that Shafa Doki is designed for a wide range of vehicles, while Shafa Shanu targets heavy-duty engines.

According to him, both products promise improved fuel efficiency and reduced maintenance costs, marking a significant advancement in Nigeria’s lubricant market.

“If you’re producing lubricants, the key thing that you need to think about is durability, strength, and endurance, because the engines will need to last long.

“And so in order for you to do that, you need to formulate a blend that will enhance the performance of engines, which is the reason for the names ‘Doki’ and ‘Shanu’ to explain the strength that we gained behind our vision.”

Also speaking, the executive director, Commercial, Hafsat Ambursa noted that in terms of local content, everything about these products are purely domestic, and Nigerian.

“There is nothing in these products that is international. The blending, the production, all has taken place in Nigeria and will continue to take place in Nigeria.

And maybe it’s also important that I mention that in AYM Shafa, our workforce is 100 per cent Nigerian. So sustainability is confirmed and asserted.

“However, also, with regards to affordability, we will remain affordable to Nigerians by ensuring that we continue to maintain a lean and cost-efficient supply chain.

“A lean and cost-efficient supply chain eliminates waste. It also focuses on ensuring that you continue to remain focused on your customers’ demands,” Ambursa said.