As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Tin-Can Island Container Terminal, Apapa, has completed a significant infrastructure upgrade at Randle Secondary School in Apapa, Lagos.

This was in commitment to solidarity and boosting educational standards in Nigeria, saying the initiative was to create a more engaging and impactful learning environment for students and staff of the school.

The initiative includes the renovation of 14 washrooms for staff and students, as well as the modernisation of the information and communication technology (ICT) room with the addition of 10 high-tech computers, two UPSs, one printer, and other essential equipment.

These improvements will enable students to learn foundational computer skills that are crucial in today’s digital world.

This solidarity initiative was executed to coincide with a global event (Solidarity Day) organised by Africa Global Logistics, the parent company of TICT, to strengthen ties with local communities.

“The theme of this year’s Day of Solidarity celebration is ‘Education’. To make an impactful donation, we conducted a first-hand evaluation of different high schools in Apapa. We envisioned the significant impact our CSR activity would have on the students and staff of Randle Senior Secondary School through the upgrade of the school’s infrastructure.

“Students at Randle Secondary School will now have quality exposure to the fundamentals of ICT and the opportunity to develop their computer skills. “, said Etienne Rocher, Country Managing Director of AGL (Tincan Island Container Terminal).

“TICT’s intervention is not limited to education. The company is also committed to improving the school’s waste management system by providing 8 new bins, TICT is helping to maintain a clean and healthy environment, which is essential for the well-being of students”, he adds.

The principal of the school, Akinboyowa Peter, expressed his gratitude for the initiative, noting the positive impact it has had on the school community.

Also, the representative of the Apapa Local Government, Honourable Tosan Wiltshire, also praised TICT for its commitment to creating a conducive learning environment and encouraged other businesses to follow suit.

“On behalf of the Chairman of Apapa LG, I would like to thank TICT for the wonderful execution of this project. We want to urge other business organizations to emulate this kind of gesture to make learning interesting for our students at Apapa. We will be committed to helping the school dispose of their waste in a timely and efficient manner so that the learning environment can remain clean and healthy,” said Honourable Tosan Wiltshire, Special Assistant for Public Information to the Chairman of Apapa LGA.