A Shariah court judge, Saidu Yusuf and the court registrar, Ibrahim Bello, have been ordered to be kept in police detention by a Minna chief magistrate court for alleged criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation and cheating.

They were arraigned in the court by operatives of the State Intelligence and Investigations Bureau (SIIB) on a four count charge.

The police First Information Report made available in the court said the offences contravened section 97, 312,309 and 322 of the penal code.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Yakubu, had told the court that one Mustapha Labaran Kago, a resident of F Layout, Bosso Road in Minna had reported to the police via a petition through Amana Chambers who wrote a letter to the Shariah Court of Appeal Minna to appoint an administrator to the assets of their late father, one Alhaji Labaran Kago which the court appointed one administrator and a registrar to take charge of sales and sharing of their father’s assets.

The prosecutor further told the court that four persons were nominated to represent the family members for the sale of the assets and properties as follows: Mustapha Labaran Kago,Abdul Awwal Labaran Kago, Abdulrahaman Labaran Kago, and Abba Labaran Kago all of the same address in Minna.

He further told the court that the said assets were sold but not remitted to the family.

In his ruling on the oral application, the chief magistrate, Adamu Abubakar, turned down the application and told the counsel to come through a motion to convince the court for the bail. He then ordered that the suspects be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case to December 12 for further mentioning.