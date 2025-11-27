The leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who died on Thursday.

Advertisement

In a condolence message issued by his office on Thursday, Sheikh Zakzaky described the scholar’s passing as a profound and weighty loss to the entire Muslim Ummah.

He extended sympathies to the deceased’s family, students, and followers, praying that Almighty Allah forgive him, envelop him in mercy, and grant him a lofty station in Paradise.

Advertisement

Zakzaky also prayed for Allah to grant the family, relatives, and the multitude of admirers the strength and patience to bear the loss.

The Muslim community in Nigeria and beyond has been plunged into mourning following the announcement of Sheikh Bauchi’s death in the early hours of Thursday, November 27, 2025.