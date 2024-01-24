President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, in his magnanimous philanthropist, has paid the tuition fees of 27 volleyball players in Kaduna State.

Nimrod, who is also the chairman of Kaduna State Volleyball Association (KADSVA) in a statement signed by the media representative on the KADSVA Board, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, released a total sum of N740,000 to pay the affected 27 players’ school fees.

The KADSVA’s secretary, Adamu Mohammed, disclosed that three of the affected students in tertiary institutions, received N80,000 each.

“WAEC fees of N30,000 each was given to 13 of the students, while JAMB registration fees of N10,000 each was given to 11 students.

The statement added Engineer Nimrod has been a pillar of grassroots sports development, not only in Kaduna State, but the entire Nigeria.