It was a moment of Honour amidst accolades of sorts on a day Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) rolled out drums to once again celebrate outstanding sports personalities in Nigeria.

Among them is the Wife of Ekiti State Governor and First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, who bagged the TrailBlazer of the Year 2024 Sheroes Award for her Visionary Leadership and Advocacy for Women’s Empowerment in Nigeria and beyond.

Others who were honoured at the epoch event which took place in Abuja are iconic football administrator Robin Apreala Angonimi, Ex-international and Chairman of Honey Badgers Abdul Sule as well as top coach and Edo Queens manager Moses Aduku.

Specifically, both Angonimi, Chairman of Bayelsa Queens and Sule former Kogi Confluence Chairman bagged a Lifetime Achievement Awards for their exceptional contributions towards the growth of women’s football in Nigeria, Sule.

For Bako, he received an Award for his exceptional role as a pillar and advocate for women’s football, while Aduku went home with an award for the most outstanding women’s coach of the year.

Also, RSDF presented Awards of Excellence to Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and prominent global kitting company PUMA.

PUMA was awarded as the brand of the year In recognition of its outstanding support and commitment to advancing women’s football in Africa, just as NWFL was as a Beacon of Women’s Football Excellence For its groundbreaking role in championing the growth and development of women’s football across Africa, setting a shining example of excellence and progress in the sport.

Speaking, President of RSDF, Chief Barr. Paul Edeh, revealed that the annual Awards event was designed to recognise and encourage individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in ensuring the development of Women Football in Nigeria and beyond.

He said, “For us in RSDF, our mandate is to touch lives. We honour only those who deserve to be honoured, not anyone who will use any means to entice us for Awards.”

The event which included a period of seminar, served as a veritable platform to sentise club players and officials.

While educating participants, Barr Edeh, Proprietor of Naija Ratels and Honey Badgers disclosed how he delved into Women Football development.

He said, “Football beyond the round leather game is a platform where one can thrive and be great.

“I tried men football first but failed but when I delved into women football I succeeded. No man or woman who was born a rich man without crying… What that means is that God presents a platform in order for us to be great.”

Remembering football greats who made it, Barr. Edeh who is also the Chairman of Benue State Football Association advised the players drawn from various clubs, taking part in the ongoing Sheroes Cup, to be eager to learn and remain humble.

From being one who couldn’t pay for his senior secondary education/WAEC fee, to spending over N2 billion so far in grooming young women, Chief Barr. Edeh reckoned that “whatever you want to do in life, you must make up your mind. The power to know is the strength to breakthrough and be outstanding.”

“Right in front of your jerseys is a logo with great inscriptions that means a lot. When you play, you play as a team, not yourself,” he told teeming players.

Later on, the Awardees one after the other expressed appreciation while assuring of their readiness to devote themselves to the service of God and humanity through sports development.

President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr. Isaiah Benjamin was among the dignitaries graced the event.